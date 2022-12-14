Short Interest in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Decreases By 21.2%

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,495,100 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the November 15th total of 3,168,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 194.9 days.

Nestlé Price Performance

NSRGF stock traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.53. The company had a trading volume of 33,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,802. Nestlé has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $143.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nestlé

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nestlé by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 63,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nestlé during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,123,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nestlé during the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nestlé during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

