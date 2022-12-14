Short Interest in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSAW) Rises By 103.3%

New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 103.3% from the November 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

New Vista Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVSAW traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.07. 689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,366. New Vista Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10.

Institutional Trading of New Vista Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 116.2% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 555,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 298,765 shares in the last quarter.

