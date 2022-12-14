Short Interest in Nilfisk Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:NLFKF) Drops By 75.0%

Nilfisk Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:NLFKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Nilfisk Holding A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NLFKF remained flat at $33.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.00. Nilfisk Holding A/S has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

About Nilfisk Holding A/S

Nilfisk Holding A/S develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning solutions and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Europe, Americas, APAC, Consumer, and Private Label and Other. The company offers commercial vacuum cleaners, such as upright, wet and dry, and dry vacuum cleaners, as well as industrial vacuum cleaners; floor cleaning machines scrubber dryers, sweepers, combination machines, carpet extractors, burnishers, and steam cleaners; mobile, stationary, and petrol/diesel driven pressure washers; and industry, vehicle, floor care, surface, and textile detergents, as well as care and maintenance products, and disinfectants.

