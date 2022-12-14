Short Interest in NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Decreases By 76.9%

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the November 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NNGRY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NN Group from €50.60 ($53.26) to €53.80 ($56.63) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NN Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cheuvreux downgraded NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €45.00 ($47.37) target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NN Group from €47.00 ($49.47) to €50.00 ($52.63) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NN Group from €56.50 ($59.47) to €59.80 ($62.95) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.72.

OTCMKTS NNGRY traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $22.03. 29,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,110. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average of $21.67. NN Group has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $30.17.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

