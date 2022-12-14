Short Interest in Numinus Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUMIF) Rises By 31.3%

Numinus Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUMIF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 372,100 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the November 15th total of 283,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Shares of NUMIF stock traded down 0.00 on Tuesday, hitting 0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 125,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,553. Numinus Wellness has a twelve month low of 0.15 and a twelve month high of 0.75.
Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Numinus Wellness in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $0.50 price target for the company.
Numinus Wellness Inc provides solutions to develop and deliver psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy and transform the mental health landscape. The company operates in two divisions, Salvation Botanicals and Numinus Health. The Salvation Botanicals division offers laboratory services, such as cultivation, analytical testing, product research and development, and ancillary services in the area of psychedelics; and full suite testing and custom testing of cannabis.
