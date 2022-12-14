Short Interest in Numinus Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUMIF) Rises By 31.3%

Numinus Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUMIF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 372,100 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the November 15th total of 283,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Numinus Wellness Price Performance

Shares of NUMIF stock traded down 0.00 on Tuesday, hitting 0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 125,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,553. Numinus Wellness has a twelve month low of 0.15 and a twelve month high of 0.75.

Get Numinus Wellness alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Numinus Wellness in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $0.50 price target for the company.

About Numinus Wellness

Numinus Wellness Inc provides solutions to develop and deliver psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy and transform the mental health landscape. The company operates in two divisions, Salvation Botanicals and Numinus Health. The Salvation Botanicals division offers laboratory services, such as cultivation, analytical testing, product research and development, and ancillary services in the area of psychedelics; and full suite testing and custom testing of cannabis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Numinus Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Numinus Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.