Short Interest in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Decreases By 75.7%

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a decline of 75.7% from the November 15th total of 253,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,225,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

In related news, insider Terence J. Toth sold 4,566 shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $51,961.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE NEA traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.37. 1,953,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,321. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.58. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $15.62.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

