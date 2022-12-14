Short Interest in Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Decreases By 40.4%

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 911,600 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the November 15th total of 1,529,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 379.8 days.

Obayashi Price Performance

OTCMKTS:OBYCF remained flat at $7.41 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482 shares, compared to its average volume of 661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.92. Obayashi has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.25.

Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Obayashi had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter.

About Obayashi

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, river works, urban civil engineering structures, railroads, and expressways.

