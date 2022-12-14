Short Interest in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Decreases By 20.9%

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the November 15th total of 5,930,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 731,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research lowered Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Organogenesis in the second quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 245.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 80.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 32.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. 44.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organogenesis Stock Performance

Organogenesis stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,217. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.58. Organogenesis has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $10.39. The company has a market capitalization of $356.09 million, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.65.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Organogenesis had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $116.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Organogenesis will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

