Short Interest in Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Rises By 354.9%

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 243,800 shares, a growth of 354.9% from the November 15th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Panbela Therapeutics Stock Up 54.8 %

NASDAQ:PBLA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.14. 35,669,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,486. Panbela Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.67.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Panbela Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Maxim Group cut shares of Panbela Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Panbela Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Panbela Therapeutics by 46,589.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 190,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Panbela Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Panbela Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $588,000. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer, as well as neoadjuvant pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, and other agents in other cancer indications.

