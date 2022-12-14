Short Interest in PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Declines By 82.6%

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 82.6% from the November 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
PICC Property and Casualty Price Performance
OTCMKTS PPCCY traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $23.84. 3,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,915. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.37. PICC Property and Casualty has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $28.22.
About PICC Property and Casualty
