Short Interest in Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Increases By 64.9%

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 64.9% from the November 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Piraeus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Piraeus Financial Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPIRY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.36. 934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,828. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1.11. Piraeus Financial has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $1.88.

Piraeus Financial Dividend Announcement

About Piraeus Financial

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0088 per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th.



Piraeus Financial Holdings SA provides banking products and services in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, and Other segments. The company offers time, structured, deposit, saving, current, and business accounts; mortgage, consumer, personal, home improvement, farming, restructuring, and working capital loans; overdrafts; credit, debit, contract farming, and prepaid cards; mutual funds, treasury bonds, equities, dual currency deposits, treasury interest-bearing notes, asset management solutions, and gold sovereigns and gold bars; and car, home, civil liability, health, endowment, accident/life, lifestyle, agricultural, photovoltaic park, trade credit, business premises, and corporate insurances.

Featured Articles

