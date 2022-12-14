Short Interest in Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Grows By 44.0%

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,200 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the November 15th total of 89,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 603,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Stock Performance

MOTNF stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. 209,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,338. Powertap Hydrogen Capital has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08.

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Company Profile

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, buyouts. It prefers to invest in equity, bridge loans, secured loans, unsecured loans, convertible debentures, warrants and options, joint ventures, partnerships, royalties, streaming investments, net profit interests and other hybrid instruments.

