Short Interest in Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Grows By 44.0%

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,200 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the November 15th total of 89,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 603,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Powertap Hydrogen Capital Stock Performance
MOTNF stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. 209,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,338. Powertap Hydrogen Capital has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08.
Powertap Hydrogen Capital Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Powertap Hydrogen Capital (MOTNF)
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- Can FDA Approval Bolster DexCom, Inc.?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
Receive News & Ratings for Powertap Hydrogen Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powertap Hydrogen Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.