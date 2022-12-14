Short Interest in PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Decreases By 88.9%

PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

PSPSF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded PSP Swiss Property from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PSP Swiss Property from CHF 120 to CHF 115 in a research report on Monday.

OTCMKTS PSPSF traded up $18.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.10. 491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230. PSP Swiss Property has a 1 year low of $98.19 and a 1 year high of $130.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.75.

PSP Swiss Property AG, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates real estate properties in Switzerland. It operates through Real Estate Investments and Property Management segments. The company owns, operates, and leases office, retail, gastronomy, and parking spaces. It owns 158 office and commercial properties, and 18 development sites and individual projects in Zurich, Geneva, Basel, Bern, and Lausanne.

