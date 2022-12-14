Short Interest in PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) Increases By 50.0%

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.
PTT Exploration and Production Public Stock Performance
Shares of PTT Exploration and Production Public stock remained flat at $10.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. 9 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.39. PTT Exploration and Production Public has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $10.82.
PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Profile
