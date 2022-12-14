Short Interest in PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) Increases By 50.0%

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

PTT Exploration and Production Public Stock Performance

Shares of PTT Exploration and Production Public stock remained flat at $10.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. 9 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.39. PTT Exploration and Production Public has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $10.82.

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Profile

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of petroleum in Thailand and internationally. It is also involved in the gas pipeline transportation business; investment funding; and the provision of petroleum-related technology, human resource support, treasury center, technology, and solar power businesses, as well as renewable energy and related activities.

