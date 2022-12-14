Short Interest in Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Drops By 49.3%

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 293,900 shares, a decline of 49.3% from the November 15th total of 579,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 979.7 days.

Puma Stock Up 6.2 %

OTCMKTS:PMMAF traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.94. 327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.37. Puma has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $124.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Puma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

