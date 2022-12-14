Short Interest in QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Drops By 75.4%

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a drop of 75.4% from the November 15th total of 76,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of QuoteMedia stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.20. 47,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,131. QuoteMedia has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19.

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of QuoteMedia in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.35 target price on the stock.

Quotemedia, Inc provides financial data, market research information, analytics, news feeds, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, banks, clearing firms, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet.

