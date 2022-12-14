Short Interest in Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) Grows By 416.3%

Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, an increase of 416.3% from the November 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Rice Acquisition Corp. II by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RONI remained flat at $10.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 224 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,225. Rice Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86.

About Rice Acquisition Corp. II

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

