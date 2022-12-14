Short Interest in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Expands By 82.1%

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 82.1% from the November 15th total of 768,600 shares. Approximately 10.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 446,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Sensus Healthcare Stock Up 5.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SRTS traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.30. 11,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,660. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38. Sensus Healthcare has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The company has a market cap of $104.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.
Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 60.14% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRTS. TheStreet cut Sensus Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.
Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a SRT-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.
