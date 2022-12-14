Short Interest in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Expands By 82.1%

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 82.1% from the November 15th total of 768,600 shares. Approximately 10.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 446,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Sensus Healthcare Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRTS traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.30. 11,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,660. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38. Sensus Healthcare has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The company has a market cap of $104.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 60.14% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensus Healthcare

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $551,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 326,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 216,413 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 131,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 63,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter worth $216,000. 31.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRTS. TheStreet cut Sensus Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a SRT-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

