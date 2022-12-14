Short Interest in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Drops By 59.5%

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a decline of 59.5% from the November 15th total of 132,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ BLCN opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average of $25.34.
Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN)
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
Receive News & Ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.