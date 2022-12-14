Short Interest in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Drops By 59.5%

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a decline of 59.5% from the November 15th total of 132,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BLCN opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average of $25.34.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 43.8% in the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 186,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 56,682 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 663.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 36,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 31,750 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the second quarter valued at $636,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 65.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 20,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 122.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 18,095 shares during the last quarter.

