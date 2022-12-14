Short Interest in Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Expands By 37.8%

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,039,500 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the November 15th total of 754,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 415.8 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sumitomo Realty & Development from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Shares of Sumitomo Realty & Development stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.82. The stock had a trading volume of 257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.03. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $26.70.

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business in Japan. It operates through five segments: Leasing, Sales, Construction, Brokerage, and Other. The Leasing segment leases and manages office buildings, rental apartments, etc., as well as operates and manages hotels, event halls, retail facilities, land lots, etc.

