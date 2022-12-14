Short Interest in Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Grows By 32.5%

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the November 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TRUMY stock opened at $29.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.22. Terumo has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $43.90. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.62.

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers angiographic guidewires, angiographic catheters, introducer sheaths, vascular closure devices, PTCA balloon catheters, coronary stents, self-expanding peripheral stents, intravascular ultrasound systems, imaging catheters, and others; coils, stents, and intrasaccular devices for treating cerebral aneurysm; embolization systems, aspiration catheters, and clot retrievers for treating ischemic stroke and others; oxygenators, cardio-pulmonary bypass systems, and others; and artificial vascular and stent grafts.

