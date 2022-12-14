Short Interest in Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Increases By 137.0%

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 137.0% from the November 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Thales Stock Performance
Shares of THLLY stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.03. 27,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,329. Thales has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.16.
Thales Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.0831 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Thales
Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thales (THLLY)
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- Can FDA Approval Bolster DexCom, Inc.?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.