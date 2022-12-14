Short Interest in Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Increases By 137.0%

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 137.0% from the November 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Thales Stock Performance

Shares of THLLY stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.03. 27,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,329. Thales has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.16.

Thales Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.0831 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th.

A number of analysts have weighed in on THLLY shares. Societe Generale cut shares of Thales from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Thales from €151.00 ($158.95) to €157.00 ($165.26) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Thales from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Thales in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Thales from €135.00 ($142.11) to €140.00 ($147.37) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

