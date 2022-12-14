Short Interest in Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Drops By 25.0%

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Till Capital stock remained flat at $4.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Till Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average of $4.52.

Till Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration activities. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, vanadium, and other deposits. It owns various mineral royalties and exploration property option agreements. The company also holds an interest in the Copper King property; and option interest in the Carlin Vanadium property located in Nevada, the United States.

