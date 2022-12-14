Short Interest in Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Increases By 546.2%

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 546.2% from the November 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pareto Securities raised shares of Tomra Systems ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tomra Systems ASA from 225.00 to 203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Get Tomra Systems ASA alerts:

Tomra Systems ASA Stock Performance

Shares of TMRAY traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,496. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.35. Tomra Systems ASA has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.04.

About Tomra Systems ASA

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Collection, Recycling Mining, and Food. The Collection division engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

Further Reading

