Short Interest in Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Decreases By 41.0%

Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,412,000 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the November 15th total of 2,395,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 172.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRAUF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Transurban Group in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Transurban Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Transurban Group Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRAUF traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.36. Transurban Group has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $10.64.

About Transurban Group

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 21 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area, the United States; and Montreal, North America. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

