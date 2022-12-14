Short Interest in Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Decreases By 21.9%

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,900 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the November 15th total of 134,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIB. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 374,449 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 27.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

Trinity Biotech Price Performance

Trinity Biotech stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 29,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,938. The company has a market capitalization of $46.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.36. Trinity Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trinity Biotech ( NASDAQ:TRIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.46 million during the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 27.84% and a negative return on equity of 345.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Biotech will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Trinity Biotech

(Get Rating)

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.