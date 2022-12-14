Short Interest in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Expands By 106.6%

VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 106.6% from the November 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Biotech ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 68.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 413.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 10,429 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 27.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VanEck Biotech ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Biotech ETF stock opened at $167.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.11. VanEck Biotech ETF has a one year low of $131.12 and a one year high of $195.64.

VanEck Biotech ETF Company Profile

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

