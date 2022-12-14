Short Interest in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Declines By 35.2%

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 625,800 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the November 15th total of 966,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 327,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Visteon from $119.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.21.

In other Visteon news, Director David L. Treadwell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total transaction of $281,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,191.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Visteon by 65.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Visteon by 307.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the third quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.42. The company had a trading volume of 469 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,872. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.79. Visteon has a 52-week low of $88.82 and a 52-week high of $152.10.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

