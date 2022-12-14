Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH – Get Rating) were down 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.56. Approximately 535,576 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,830,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shuttle Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHPH. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

About Shuttle Pharmaceuticals

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for sensitizing cancers to radiation therapy. Its products in clinical stage include Ropidoxuridine, an oral halogenated pyrimidine to treat patients with brain tumors and soft tissue sarcomas; and Doranidazole, an injectable hypoxic cell radiation sensitizer for treatment of pancreatic, lung, and liver cancers.

