Siacoin Price Up 14.6% This Week (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. Siacoin has a market cap of $153.90 million and approximately $89.60 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,933.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000507 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.57 or 0.00438149 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00020806 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002073 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.39 or 0.00821919 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00107307 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.70 or 0.00611711 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005587 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.16 or 0.00257413 BTC.
Siacoin Profile
Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,788,892,991 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
