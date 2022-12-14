Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Trading Down 4.8%

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 38,768 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 413,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Sierra Metals Stock Down 4.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sierra Metals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Sierra Metals by 296.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sierra Metals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,885,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after acquiring an additional 378,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Sierra Metals by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 45,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 22,726 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sierra Metals by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 26,172 shares during the period. 54.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

