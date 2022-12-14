SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Trading 1% Higher

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $6.16. Approximately 247,326 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,027,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.15.

About SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

