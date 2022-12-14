SilverCrest Metals Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share (TSE:SIL)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Pi Financial issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report issued on Thursday, December 8th. Pi Financial analyst P. Ker forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the year. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share.

SilverCrest Metals Trading Up 0.4 %

SIL stock opened at C$8.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.26, a current ratio of 11.87 and a quick ratio of 9.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 52.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.05. SilverCrest Metals has a 12 month low of C$6.30 and a 12 month high of C$12.99.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

