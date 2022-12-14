Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 23,188 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 1,572,940 shares.The stock last traded at $19.15 and had previously closed at $18.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SI has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.18.

Silvergate Capital Trading Up 2.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.95 million, a PE ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $89.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1,948.0% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

