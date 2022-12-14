Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Singapore Exchange Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SPXCY traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051. Singapore Exchange has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $111.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.03.

Singapore Exchange Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.8029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Singapore Exchange

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Singapore Exchange from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

