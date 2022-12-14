Slam (NASDAQ:SLAM) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.09

Shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 1076118 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

Slam Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90.

Institutional Trading of Slam

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLAM. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Slam by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,320,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,676,000 after buying an additional 1,559,299 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Slam by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 5,735,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,834,000 after buying an additional 1,422,664 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Slam by 175.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,060,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,442,000 after buying an additional 1,311,762 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Slam by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,481,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,576,000 after buying an additional 639,622 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Slam by 1,586.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 633,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after buying an additional 595,464 shares during the period. 71.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Slam Company Profile

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

