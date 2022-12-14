SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the November 15th total of 5,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of SLM in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Compass Point cut shares of SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $16.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. SLM has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $20.88.

SLM Announces Dividend

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $369.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.69 million. SLM had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 47.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SLM will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SLM in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in SLM by 77.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SLM by 40.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in SLM by 22.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in SLM by 1,958.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SLM

(Get Rating)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.