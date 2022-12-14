Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.09

Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 4652 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Small Pharma from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

The firm has a market cap of C$30.58 million and a PE ratio of -1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.15.

Small Pharma ( CVE:DMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Small Pharma Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing short-acting psychedelics with therapy for the treatment of mental health conditions. Its clinical program is N,N-dimethyltryptamine assisted therapy to treat major depressive disorder. The company's product includes SPL026 Placebo, which is in clinical Phase IIA for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

