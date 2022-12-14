Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Short Interest Up 3,705.6% in November

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,000 shares, an increase of 3,705.6% from the November 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Snam Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SNMRY opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73. Snam has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $12.12.

Get Snam alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNMRY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Snam from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Snam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

About Snam

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,700 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

See Also

