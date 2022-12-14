Societe Generale Trims ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Target Price to €37.50

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Societe Generale from €37.80 ($39.79) to €37.50 ($39.47) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ageas SA/NV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ageas SA/NV from €37.00 ($38.95) to €34.00 ($35.79) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut their target price on ageas SA/NV from €53.50 ($56.32) to €49.50 ($52.11) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.81.

ageas SA/NV Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ageas SA/NV stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $43.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,073. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77. ageas SA/NV has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.03.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

