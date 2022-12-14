Societe Generale Trims Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Target Price to €320.00

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Societe Generale from €326.20 ($343.37) to €320.00 ($336.84) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MURGY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €243.00 ($255.79) to €290.00 ($305.26) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €330.00 ($347.37) to €350.00 ($368.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €306.00 ($322.11) to €316.00 ($332.63) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €242.00 ($254.74) to €246.00 ($258.95) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.75.

OTCMKTS:MURGY traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $32.64. The stock had a trading volume of 22,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,627. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average of $25.27. The stock has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.91. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $32.97.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

