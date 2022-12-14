SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Buys $568,854.00 in Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) CEO Anthony Noto acquired 132,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $568,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,768,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,458,091.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Anthony Noto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 9th, Anthony Noto purchased 682,500 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,975,700.00.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.43. 32,826,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,359,703. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.83.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 76.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,590,000 after buying an additional 5,068,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846,633 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 35,197.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,509,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519,722 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $18,467,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,690 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on SOFI shares. Bank of America raised SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

