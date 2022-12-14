SoFi Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 179,622 call options on the company. This is an increase of 24% compared to the typical volume of 145,180 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 682,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $2,975,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,636,186 shares in the company, valued at $20,213,770.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 75.1% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1,372.5% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 38.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SOFI stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $4.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,501,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,359,703. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $16.49.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.