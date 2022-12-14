SoFi Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 179,622 call options on the company. This is an increase of 24% compared to the typical volume of 145,180 call options.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.
In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 682,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $2,975,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,636,186 shares in the company, valued at $20,213,770.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of SOFI stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $4.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,501,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,359,703. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $16.49.
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.
