Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.05

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.05 and traded as low as $9.28. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure shares last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 179,464 shares.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.02. The company has a market cap of $454.42 million, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 84.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

In other news, CEO William A. Zartler acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 561,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,875,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director James R. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $86,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,568.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO William A. Zartler purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 561,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,875,502.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 2,297.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 28.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.