South Cone Investments Limited Purchases 12,500 Shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Stock

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,646,628 shares in the company, valued at $53,438,889.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
South Cone Investments Limited also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 9th, South Cone Investments Limited bought 12,345 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $98,883.45.
- On Wednesday, December 7th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 600 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $4,764.00.
- On Monday, December 5th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 12,195 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $97,194.15.
- On Friday, December 2nd, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 9,819 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.16 per share, for a total transaction of $80,123.04.
- On Wednesday, November 30th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 8,000 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $63,440.00.
- On Monday, November 28th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 3,720 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,574.00.
- On Friday, November 25th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 800 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.84 per share, for a total transaction of $6,272.00.
- On Wednesday, November 23rd, South Cone Investments Limited bought 3,396 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.84 per share, with a total value of $26,624.64.
- On Monday, November 21st, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 3,200 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $25,184.00.
- On Friday, November 18th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 13,300 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $99,617.00.
Shares of RANI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.08. 565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,759. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 14.02 and a quick ratio of 14.02. Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $27.13. The firm has a market cap of $398.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.38.
Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.
