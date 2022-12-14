South Jersey Industries, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:SJI)

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th.

South Jersey Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. South Jersey Industries has a payout ratio of 69.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect South Jersey Industries to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.9%.

South Jersey Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:SJI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.07. 1,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,593. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59. South Jersey Industries has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $35.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries ( NYSE:SJI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $608.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.86 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the third quarter valued at about $1,025,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the third quarter valued at about $334,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 279.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 416,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,933,000 after buying an additional 306,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 45.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 59,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 18,792 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Featured Stories

