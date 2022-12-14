South Jersey Industries, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:SJI)

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th.
South Jersey Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. South Jersey Industries has a payout ratio of 69.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect South Jersey Industries to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.9%.
South Jersey Industries Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE:SJI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.07. 1,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,593. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59. South Jersey Industries has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $35.32.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On South Jersey Industries
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the third quarter valued at about $1,025,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the third quarter valued at about $334,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 279.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 416,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,933,000 after buying an additional 306,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 45.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 59,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 18,792 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.
South Jersey Industries Company Profile
South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.
