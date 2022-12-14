South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Short Interest Up 28.5% in November

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the November 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

South32 Stock Performance

SOUHY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.36. The company had a trading volume of 23,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.57. South32 has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $20.48.

South32 Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from South32’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 8.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

South32 Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SOUHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded South32 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup downgraded South32 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on South32 from GBX 193 ($2.37) to GBX 170 ($2.09) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.00.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

