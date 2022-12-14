SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC – Get Rating) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.83 and last traded at $23.81. Approximately 1,003 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 12,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.77.

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.51% of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

