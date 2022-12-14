SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 22,703 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 218,248 shares.The stock last traded at $34.42 and had previously closed at $34.40.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.35.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 209.9% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 36,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 24,864 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $59,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 84,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $519,000.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.