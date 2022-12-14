SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 421,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,949 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 0.8% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $14,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,905,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,559,000 after buying an additional 92,385 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 141,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 860,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,887,000 after buying an additional 247,176 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.38. 79,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,551,047. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.31 and its 200-day moving average is $38.06. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $42.99.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

